Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots kick off their preseason schedule Thursday night when they take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Tom Brady isn’t expected to take the field, but that didn’t keep FS1’s “Undisputed” from talking about the six-time Super Bowl champ as they hosted rapper Lil Wayne. The hip-hop legend made it very clear that he doesn’t expect the Patriots dominance to end any time soon.

“It’s Tom Brady and it’s Bill Belichick. It’s all we know and it’s all we’ve seen,” he said. “We have no reason, other than the Chiefs, you can be happy about that … we have seen nothing else.”

When asked if he’d bet against Brady playing until he’s 45, the artist quickly confirmed what most football fans have learned over the last few years.

“I’m never going to bet against Tom Brady,” he said with a laugh.

Watch his full answer here:

Brady turned 42 last week and recently inked a new deal with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images