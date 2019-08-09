Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kyler Murray era is set to begin in Arizona.

Well, sort of.

The rookie quarterback, whom the Cardinals selected with the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, should see the field Thursday night when his team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason opener. Murray likely won’t play much, but fans nevertheless will get their first look at a player who could be the face of the NFL in a few years.

Still, this is preseason, which means you shouldn’t put stock into anything you watch Thursday night.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Chargers online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images