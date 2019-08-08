Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston will be at the center of the professional-wrestling universe for one week next summer.

WWE announced Thursday on its website TD Garden will host SummerSlam Week in August 2020. SmackDown LIVE, NXT TakeOver, SummerSlam and Monday Night Raw will take place between Aug. 21 and 24, 2020, giving local and visiting fans the chance to enjoy four consecutive nights of WWE action.

“We are thrilled to bring WWE’s biggest event of the summer to Boston in 2020,” WWE executive vice president, special events, John P. Saboor said. “We are grateful to (Boston) mayor (Marty) Walsh, (Massachusetts) governor (Charlie) Baker and our partners at TD Garden and look forward to working with them to welcome the world to one of America’s great sports and entertainment cities.”

Boston has hosted many high-profile WWE events over the years, including WrestleMania 14 in 1998, SummerSlam in 2006, Royal Rumble in 2011, and Survivor Series in 2008 and 2013, all of which took place at TD Garden.

TD Garden is undergoing extensive renovations this summer, and venue president Amy Latimer is relishes the prospect of welcoming one of WWE’s biggest annual events to the refurbished building.

“We have an incredible history with WWE and are honored that they have once again selected TD Garden as the home of SummerSlam” she said. “We’ve dramatically enhanced the arena experience with the addition of The Hub on Causeway and recent arena expansion, and we are thrilled to showcase these tremendous upgrades with fans for one of WWE’s biggest marquee events.”

Wrestling fans can start their countdowns to August 2020, and some should begin planning their trip.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images