Home-field advantage only exists if you use it to your benefit.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora lamented his team’s home record in the 2019 season Wednesday during his appearance on Sirius XM MLB Network radio. He cites Boston’s sub-.500 record at Fenway Park as a primary reason why the Red Sox failed to reach the playoffs and believes the team must restore its home dominance in order to compete for the World Series next year.

“The most important thing, actually, is we’ve got to back to dominating at home. For some reason we weren’t good (at Fenway Park). You look at the teams around us — New York was 57-24, Tampa (now 48-33), we’re 37-41, that includes London, but still we played below .500 at home.

“For us to make it to the next level, we have to dominate there. It’s a different season, it’s something that over the course of this season we were never able to get on track. Even when you’re struggling, when you go home, you have to win series, and you’ve got to dominate at home, and we didn’t do that.”

Alex Cora: The reason the #RedSox are heading home is because they didn't play well enough AT home. #DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/748vFGJEmA — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 25, 2019

Even if the Red Sox sweep the Baltimore Orioles this weekend in their last homestand of the season, their 2019 record at Fenway Park be below .500.

One must go back to 2014 for the last time the Red Sox played sub-.500 baseball at home. They were 34-47 that year and finished last in the AL East with a 71-91 overall record.

The 2014 and 2019 seasons contrast starkly to Boston’s triumphant 2018 campaign, which included a 57-24 record at Friendly Fenway and ended with the World Series title, so Cora’s point definitely carries weight.

