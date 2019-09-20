Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s short tenure with the New England Patriots ended Friday amid a host of off-field allegations.

It lasted just 11 days, but the All-Pro wide receiver will no longer be in uniform when the Patriots welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium on Sunday. According to one player, however, Bill Belichick and Co. will not be thinking about Brown in the slightest from here on out.

In a text message sent to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, one Patriots player confirmed the team is putting Brown’s short, eventful tenure behind them.

“The show goes on,” the text read. “Period. End of story.”

This shouldn’t come as a shock to New England fans. After all, that’s part of the Patriot Way — remove all distractions and focus on football.

Well, it sounds like that’s exactly what they plan on doing.

Kick-off between the Jets and Patriots is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images