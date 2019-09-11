Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s expectation became reality: Wide receiver Antonio Brown, in fact, was present for New England Patriots practice Wednesday.

Brown was spotted warming up at the beginning of practice wearing a temporary No. 1 jersey.

Here’s a first look at Brown on the practice field:

Antonio Brown sporting No. 1 on the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/oXdugTW5Ai — Michaela Vernava (@MichaelaNESN) September 11, 2019

First look at Antonio Brown at Patriots practice. Wearing No. 1… pic.twitter.com/xsLVNP9o4x — NESN (@NESN) September 11, 2019

Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, in a lawsuit Tuesday. Brown denied the allegations in a statement through his lawyer.

The Patriots had perfect practice attendance Wednesday. Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, who injured his shoulder in Week 1, was present in uniform.

Brown can’t wear No. 1 in a game. He usually wears No. 84, but that number is taken by suspended tight end Ben Watson. It’s unclear if Watson can give up his uniform number to Brown according to NFL rules.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN