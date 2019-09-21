Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown woke up a New England Patriot on Friday morning, but come Saturday he was without a job.

The Patriots on Friday cut the embattled wide receiver, marking the end of an 11-day run for him in Foxboro. Brown’s release comes amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, against the 31-year-old.

Brown didn’t wait long to get on social media after he was cut, essentially breaking the news that his time with the Patriots was over. And first thing Saturday morning, he shared a simple message on Instagram.

For what it’s worth, it’s unclear what, if any opportunities Brown will have in the NFL right now and beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images