Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows points will be hard to come by this Sunday against the New England Patriots at New Era Field.

That’s because New England’s defense has been dominant to begin the season, allowing just three points in the Patriots’ three victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The Patriots haven’t allowed a touchdown in four consecutive games if you include last season’s 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

“It’s unbelievable,” McDermott told reporters Monday, per NYUp.com. “I don’t think I’ve ever been around that, ever heard of that to this point in the season. You know, I’m very early on my film process at this point, but what they’re doing and how they’re doing it — they’re playing really well with a bunch of good players. (The Patriots have) done some really, really cool things on defense.”

The Patriots are coming off a 30-14 win over the Jets in Week 3, but New York’s only scoring came via touchdowns on special teams and defense. New England’s defense pitched another shutout one week after the Patriots blanked the Dolphins 43-0, with the Jets totaling just 105 yards of offense.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will have his hands full in Week 4, especially since the Bills will be trying to keep pace with Tom Brady and the Patriots’ explosive offense. This isn’t lost on McDermott, who expressed respect for Patriots coach Bill Belichick ahead of the important divisional clash between two undefeated (3-0) teams.

“They’re the defending champs and no one’s come close to even touching them at this point. The games have been pretty much been over by halftime,” McDermott said. “We’ve got to focus on what we do in our routine, in our process.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images