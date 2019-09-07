Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

OK, sure, it’s football season.

But the Boston Bruins also were in action on Friday afternoon.

The Black and Gold kicked off the 2019 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Anders Bjork potted the game-winning goal on the power play with 1.9 seconds left in regulation.

Bjork also assisted on a Jakub Lauko goal. Jack Studnicka and Scott Conway scored the other two goals for the Bruins.

The 23-year-old said it was good to get his feet wet in-game action after nine months off following a concussion and shoulder issues.

🎥Anders Bjork reacts after scoring the game-winning goal with 1.9 seconds left in the Bruins' 4-3 win over the Penguins in Game 1 of the 2019 Prospects Challenge: pic.twitter.com/eUZCZAOJ08 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 6, 2019

It’s a massive season for the forward, who entered the league with loads of potential and expectations but has yet to shine through at the NHL level due to injuries. He has a chance to crack the B’s top six with a strong showing in camp, and Friday certainly was a good first step.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images