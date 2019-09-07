OK, sure, it’s football season.
But the Boston Bruins also were in action on Friday afternoon.
The Black and Gold kicked off the 2019 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Anders Bjork potted the game-winning goal on the power play with 1.9 seconds left in regulation.
Bjork also assisted on a Jakub Lauko goal. Jack Studnicka and Scott Conway scored the other two goals for the Bruins.
The 23-year-old said it was good to get his feet wet in-game action after nine months off following a concussion and shoulder issues.
It’s a massive season for the forward, who entered the league with loads of potential and expectations but has yet to shine through at the NHL level due to injuries. He has a chance to crack the B’s top six with a strong showing in camp, and Friday certainly was a good first step.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images