BOSTON — Chris Wagner’s 2018-19 season ended early because he put his body on the line, but he seems to be just fine heading into the new season.

In Game 3 of the Boston Bruins’ Eastern Conference semifinal victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, Wagner’s shot block in the waning seconds of the contest helped the Bruins to a victory, but he hurt his arm in the process. He would not play again the rest of the postseason. It seemed in the final days of the Stanley Cup Final that Wagner might have been available, as he practiced with the team. However, he never saw game action.

Following Wednesday’s captains’ practice in Brighton, Wagner was asked if he’s at full health and if he had any nagging issues.

He responded with a joke.

“Well I had a hat trick in the scrimmage today,” Wagner quipped.

Sounds like Wagner is feeling good then.

The session was well-attended, with David Backes and Tuukka Rask among the notables in attendance in addition to Wagner.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie SorvinUSA TODAY Sports Images