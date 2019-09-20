Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, the regular season is two weeks away, but the battle for save of the year may already be over.

Jaroslav Halak got the nod in net for the Boston Bruins’ second preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, and he wasted little time getting himself on the highlight reel.

On the power play, the Flyers flicked a puck on net from the point that ricocheted off the post and across the goal mouth behind Halak and back out into play. Max Frost thought he had an easy putback for the goal, but alas, Halak was having none of it.

The goalie sprawled to reach behind his back and trap the puck before it crossed the line.

Gotta glove it to Jaroslav Halak on this one. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Zfyn6vgjoY — NHL (@NHL) September 19, 2019

The bar has been set.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images