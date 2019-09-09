Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown has worn No. 84 for his entire NFL career. The number has become a part of his brand.

That could change this season now that’s he’s signed with the New England Patriots, however.

Tight end Ben Watson, who is currently suspended, wears No. 84 for the Patriots. NFL rules forbid players from changing numbers in-season, according to Pro Football Talk.

“For competitive reasons, no player may change his uniform number once the regular season begins. . . . Special exceptions to this rule may be considered by the NFL Football Operations department depending on the circumstances (e.g., player traded to another team).”

Watson’s regular season hasn’t really begun, because he’s suspended. Watson’s suspension throws another wrench in the mix, however. The Patriots can’t have contact with Watson while he’s banned. Brown probably can discuss the number with Watson, but the team would just have to trust the interaction took place.

Watson left it up to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Mr Kraft owns all the numbers. So we will see what he decides 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 8, 2019

NESN reached out to the NFL for comment on the rule. The league did not respond.

Nos. 14, 17, 81, 82, 86 and 87 are available for Brown in New England if he can’t have 84. The next question is how Brown would respond if he can’t have No. 84.

Brown currently is listed on the Patriots’ roster without a number.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images