The New England Patriots will distance themselves from the rest of the field in 2019.

ESPN NFL Analyst Field Yates predicted Tuesday the Patriots will lead the NFL in point differential this season. Yates cited the team’s history of sturdy defense and the possibility of an offensive explosion as reasons for his prediction.

“The Patriots are a balanced team that frequently ranks well in points allowed on defense,” he wrote. “A strong defense and potentially potent offense with a reshaped receiver group make them a good bet.”

ESPN NFL writer Matt Bowen predicted the New Orleans Saints would lead the NFL in point differential this season, while ESPN national NFL writer Dan Graziano speculates the Philadelphia Eagles will do so.

Having scored 111 more points than they allowed, the Patriots were fifth in the NFL in point differential last season behind the New Orleans Saints (151), Kansas City Chiefs (144), Los Angeles Rams (143) and Chicago Bears (138) in point differential.

The Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles tied for the NFL’s point differential in 2017 with 162. The Patriots led the NFL by some distance in 2016 with a 191-point differential.

While the point-differential statistic alone doesn’t guarantee a Super Bowl victory, it represents the sort of consistency title-winning teams often most display to reach their glorious goals.

