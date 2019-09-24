Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics might be busy beavers on NBA Draft day in 2020.

ESPN NBA draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz predicted Tuesday in their latest NBA Mock Draft the Celtics will select four players. Of course, how Boston approaches the draft will depend on how the 2019-20 season unfolds, as its and other teams’ regular season records and roster transactions will determine their respective positions and strategies. Nevertheless, here’s whom Givony and Schmitz have the Celtics taking next summer.

– Arizona shooting guard Josh Green with the No. 22 overall pick

– Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans with the No. 30 overall pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks)

– Igokea (of Bosnia) power forward Dalibor Ilic with the No. 49 overall pick (via the Brooklyn Nets)

– DePaul power forward Paul Reed with the No. 52 overall pick

Given the ever-changing variables, it’s hard to know what to make of this list and what we should read into it. While the Celtics might be loath to make an already young roster even younger, another disappointing season might push them in that direction.

But at this point in the season — the Celtics are set to have their media day Monday, Sept. 30 before beginning training camp the following day — it’s all merely speculation.

