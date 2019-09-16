Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has been around baseball long enough to recognize the significance of Mike Yastrzemski’s Fenway Park debut.

The outfielder is the grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, and Bochy is well aware of the attention that will be placed on him when the Giants come to Boston for a three-game set beginning Tuesday night.

“I know he’s going to get a ton of attention,” Bochy said Sunday, per the San Francisco Chronicle. “I’m trying to imagine those fans, the memories they’ve had, what’s going to go through their minds when they see a Yastrzemski out there in the outfield. … So I’m sure it’s an exciting time for Mike. He’s going to be out there every day, and I look forward to seeing how the fans react.”

As Bochy notes, Yastrzemski will play in all three games at Fenway. The 29-year-old knows it’ll be an emotional game, but says he’s going to do everything he can to keep his cool.

“It’s special with the history of the game and my grandfather there,” Yastrzemski said. “It’s going to be pretty emotional. I’ll try to contain that and make it feel like a regular game.”

Yastrzemski is hitting .265 with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs in 96 games since getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento on May 25.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images