It’s hard to start a season much better than the New England Patriots did Sunday night.

The defending Super Bowl champions throttled Mike Tomlin’s punchless, unprepared Pittsburgh Steelers in a convincing 33-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. The defense dominated, Tom Brady looked anything but 42 years old and the Patriots looked like, well, the Patriots.

On Wednesday, the team’s official Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes video from Sunday’s win.

Take a look:

"We've been waiting a long time.

We're focused on everything we've put in since April. For this day.

This day is that day." Sounds & sights from Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4hUMn8LV6K — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 11, 2019

Of course, the biggest story currently surrounding the Patriots pertains to Antonio Brown, who is facing sexual assault and rape allegations.

Brown made his practice debut Wednesday, shortly after his head coach got into a tense exchange with a reporter over questions about the embattled receiver.

