Defense is among the biggest reasons why the Connecticut Sun are contending for a WNBA championship.

The WNBA on Wednesday named Sun forward Jonquel Jones and guards Jasmine Thomas and Alyssa Thomas to its All-Defensive teams for the 2019 season. Jones and Jasmine Thomas garnered first-team All-Defensive nods, while Alyssa Thomas scooped a second-team honor.

The WNBA website explains what each player did to merit All-Defensive status this season.

JONES

“The 2018 Sixth Woman of the Year tied for the WNBA lead in blocked shots (2.0 bpg) with (Brittney) Griner en route to her first All-Defensive Team nod. Jones also finished fourth in defensive rebounds with 6.4 per game.

JASMINE THOMAS

“This marks the third consecutive All-Defensive First Team honor for Thomas, a top on-ball defender who tied for eighth in steals (1.41 spg). She also made the Second Team in 2016.”

ALYSSA THOMAS

“Thomas finished third in the WNBA in steals (1.94 spg) en route to her second All-Defensive Team selection (2017). She also tied for 11th in total defensive rebounds (181).”

Jones’ spot on the All-Defensive team is the second award she has claimed this season. The WNBA named her a “Peak Performer” on Monday in recognition of her leading the league in rebounding this season.

The Sun will will enter the WNBA playoffs in the semifinal stage next week. Game 1 of the series against a yet-to-be-determined opponent is scheduled for Sept. 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena, with Game 2 set for Sept. 19.

Should Connecticut prevail in the postseason, it’s safe to assume defense will be at the heart of their success.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun