Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jason Whitlock typically isn’t one to side with Bill Belichick, but he had no reservations Monday about throwing his support behind the New England Patriots head coach.

By now you’ve certainly seen the stare seen around the world, as Belichick stared, clearly out of annoyance, at CBS Sports’ Dana Jacobson after she asked him about Antonio Brown before Sunday’s Patriots-New York Jets game.

Plenty of folks on Twitter took exception to the stare, though Jacobson wasn’t one of them. And during Monday’s airing of “Speak For Yourself” on FS1, Whitlock took those offended to the woodshed.

“This is where we’re at in America,” Whitlock said. “One second of direct eye contact from a man, a man who smiles just once a year for three seconds after the Patriots win the Super Bowl, was worthy of public rebuke.”

Take a listen to his full comments here.

Whitlock: Outrage over Belichick's "Death Stare" is why this show is a safe space for football fans and sane people. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/1i3czpVTfg — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) September 23, 2019

You might not be a fan of Belichick’s stare, or maybe you are.

Either way, we know where Whitlock stands.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell-/USA TODAY Sports Images