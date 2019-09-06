Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon got out ahead of any questions he’ll face about what caused his suspension last season by releasing a statement Friday.

Gordon has yet to speak to reporters since re-joining the Patriots in August.

“Before the 2019 season starts, I would like to address an issue that arose toward the end of last season,” Gordon said in a statement. “It’s been well documented that I have battled substance abuse for quite some time. Unfortunately, I did not take the time to focus on a solution to my problem until this past year. I am eternally grateful for the constant support from the NFL, NFLPA and the Patriots organization. I also want to thank my family, friends and all the fans who supported me while I addressed this issue. Going forward, I will not be discussing the details of my past. I plan to focus on the present and getting better every day. I hope people will judge me on what I do now and in the future. I look forward to being a member of the Patriots once again this season and doing my part by contributing on and off the field.”

Gordon is expected to speak to the media after he plays his first game with the Patriots. Now, he can cite this statement if he’s asked about his off-field issues.

