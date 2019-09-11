Amid their preparation and training, Chase Winovich and Julian Edelman have found time to critique each other’s Instagram photos.
Winovich was quick to point out a flaw in Edelman’s recent post, which shouted out a handful of New England Patriots wide receivers on a t-shirt. The rookie pass-rusher noted there was one glaring omission, Gunner Olszewski, who’s quickly becoming a fan favorite in New England as his underdog story continues.
Edelman returned the favor after Winovich took to Instagram following the Patriots’ Week 1 blowout of the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Winovich captioned his photo “Used to have friends… now I got enemies,” which the Super Bowl LIII MVP exposed as incorrect.
“I told you…we’re friends,” Edelman wrote in the comment section.
We’re a bit surprised Tom Brady didn’t chime in as well, as the Patriots quarterback hit his fellow Michigan man with quite a few social media jabs throughout training camp and the preseason.
Winovich and his friends will look to improve to 2-0 on Sunday afternoon when New England squares off with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
