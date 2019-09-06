It sounds like Julian Edelman will be a full go in Foxboro on Sunday night.
The New England Patriots wide receiver had a bit of an injury scare in the fourth preseason game, however, it didn’t end up being anything serious. That scare came on the heels of the 33-year-old missing the first few weeks of training camp with a thumb injury.
Ahead of the Pats’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Edelman was asked on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” how his thumb was doing. He gave a short, yet promising update.
“It’s a thumbs up, man. Thumbs up,” Edelman said.
Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images