The offensive line is an area where the New England Patriots really can’t afford to suffer a ton of injuries, and it looks like they dodged a bullet with Marcus Cannon.

Cannon landed hard on his shoulder during the fourth quarter of the Pats’ Week 1 thumping of the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading some to wonder if it would result in missed time. And while he might miss some action, it does not appear he suffered anything that will require him to be sidelined for a long time, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

There is still a chance Marcus Cannon will miss some action in the short-term, which sparks an important question: Is swing tackle Korey Cunningham ready to step in? He was inactive Sunday, which meant LG Joe Thuney kicked out to tackle, with Jermaine Eluemunor coming in at LG. https://t.co/vNKfWbsoGM — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 10, 2019

As Reiss points out, Korey Cunningham, who the Patriots traded for last month, likely would be the one to step in as long as he was ready to go.

Cannon has played 101 career regular season games, all with the Patriots, over his nine-year run.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images