The offensive line is an area where the New England Patriots really can’t afford to suffer a ton of injuries, and it looks like they dodged a bullet with Marcus Cannon.
Cannon landed hard on his shoulder during the fourth quarter of the Pats’ Week 1 thumping of the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading some to wonder if it would result in missed time. And while he might miss some action, it does not appear he suffered anything that will require him to be sidelined for a long time, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
As Reiss points out, Korey Cunningham, who the Patriots traded for last month, likely would be the one to step in as long as he was ready to go.
Cannon has played 101 career regular season games, all with the Patriots, over his nine-year run.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images