The last month of the season has been rather, well, forgettable for Boston Red Sox fans.

But there was one moment at Fenway Park that will live on well past this season.

Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, made his way to Fenway Park when his San Francisco Giants came to Boston for an interleague series. It was Yastrzemski’s first trip to the yard as a professional and the 29-year-old was treated like a superstar all weekend.

Yastrzemski homered in his first game at Fenway and had an unbelievably touching moment before the second game of the series joining Yaz for the ceremonial first pitch.

We’ve heard from the elder Yaz about the memorable series, and now the Giants outfielder has taken time to reflect. Yastrzemski posted a series of photos on Instagram, thanking the Red Sox and Giants for “making this possible and to all my family and friends for the continued support. You all are the reason those three days are unforgettable!”

In a season that has plenty to forget, this was one to remember.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images