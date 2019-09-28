Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a roller coaster season for Nathan Eovaldi.

The 29-year-old righty has faced all sorts of challenges this season: from hitting the injured list to taking on an opener role to everything in between. He’s taken on nearly every role you can think of for a pitcher this season, and his determination has impressed manager Alex Cora.

Hear what Cora had to say about Eovaldi in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images