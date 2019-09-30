Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been less than 36 hours since Joe Maddon and the Chicago Cubs, and rumors already are swirling about where the famed manager will land next.

Count the Angels in as one of his potential bidders.

Los Angeles reportedly has some interest in picking up the 65-year-old, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, after firing Brad Ausmus on Monday. Ausmus spent just one year managing the Angels, leading his All-Star cast to a dismal 72-90 record in 2019.

Sources: Angels will be in on Maddon. No word of official contact, but they are interested. Theo is right: Could be bidding war for Joe. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 30, 2019

2019 wasn’t Maddon’s best year, either. But he certainly has quite the résumé.

After joining the club in 2015, Maddon helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series victory in 2016 before the team steadily declined over the last three seasons. The Cubs were staring down a 2019 postseason run at the beginning of September, but had their hopes dashed by a late-season collapse.

Should he get the job, however, this would not be Maddon’s first time coaching the Angels. He previously served as a coach for Los Angeles between 1994 to 2005 (during which he filled multiple roles including first base coach, bench coach and even interim manager) before taking the job as the Tampa Bay Rays manager heading into the 2006 season.

