We’re not the only ones who expect big things from Sony Michel in 2019.

FanDuel Sportsbook gave the New England Patriots running back 11/1 odds to lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season in lines it published Monday night. Michel’s odds are tied for fifth-best, trailing the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley, the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliot, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara in betting futures.

Take a look:

Which player finishes the regular season with the most rushing TDs? 🤔 🏈➡️ https://t.co/22dEPOGNMK pic.twitter.com/niqzhEBYJi — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 2, 2019

Michel rushed for six touchdowns in the regular season and six more in the playoffs in his debut NFL season.

NESN.com Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed boldly predicts Michel will rush for 1,200 yards with 10 touchdowns in his second season, while ESPN fantasy expert Matthew Berry believes Michel will outperform those expections and lead the NFL in rushing TDs outright.

Time will tell where Michel will finish on the rushing-touchdown leaderboard, but there’s no doubt expectations are high at the start of the new season.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images