Off the field, Antonio Brown’s first week in New England couldn’t have been any worse.
But on the field, it sounds like the star receiver made a great first impression.
Multiple reporters close to the Patriots reported Sunday morning that Brown had a great first week of practice with his new team. As a result, the 31-year-old is expected to see a heavy workload in his New England debut Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.
Check out this note from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran:
“At least it’s been “so far, so good” football-wise for Antonio Brown.
“During three days of practice and preparation, a source said Brown showed “rare” ability and instincts and a knack for understanding the concepts being explained. “It comes easy to him,” the source said.”
Here’s some additional context from NFL Network’s Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport:
Brown will play Sunday despite recently being named in a civil lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping his former trainer, Britney Taylor. The NFL and the Patriots reportedly both were unaware of the allegations before Brown signed with New England, but franchise owner Robert Kraft reportedly would have nixed the deal had he known.
The NFL reportedly will begin its investigation Monday when the league interviews Taylor.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images