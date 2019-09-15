Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Off the field, Antonio Brown’s first week in New England couldn’t have been any worse.

But on the field, it sounds like the star receiver made a great first impression.

Multiple reporters close to the Patriots reported Sunday morning that Brown had a great first week of practice with his new team. As a result, the 31-year-old is expected to see a heavy workload in his New England debut Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

Check out this note from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran:

“At least it’s been “so far, so good” football-wise for Antonio Brown.

“During three days of practice and preparation, a source said Brown showed “rare” ability and instincts and a knack for understanding the concepts being explained. “It comes easy to him,” the source said.”

Here’s some additional context from NFL Network’s Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport:

A #Patriots source telling me of Antonio Brown, “He’s handled what’s been thrown at him. Let’s see it translate at game speed with a defense showing different looks.” — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 15, 2019

How has AB looked and what will the #Dolphins do with him? #Patriots pic.twitter.com/e3BBS9HyX7 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 15, 2019

From a football perspective, #Patriots WR Antonio Brown has stayed at the facility past 10 pm most nights this week, catching balls from backup QB Jarrett Stidham. They want to get him involved early: https://t.co/4c58ezIIJ9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2019

Brown will play Sunday despite recently being named in a civil lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping his former trainer, Britney Taylor. The NFL and the Patriots reportedly both were unaware of the allegations before Brown signed with New England, but franchise owner Robert Kraft reportedly would have nixed the deal had he known.

The NFL reportedly will begin its investigation Monday when the league interviews Taylor.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images