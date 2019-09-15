Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One week after opening the season in a cross-country matchup, the Cincinnati Bengals will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Paul Brown Stadium.

Despite a big performance from wide receiver John Ross III, the Bengals fell to the Seattle Seahawks 21-20 in Week 1. They’ll need to tighten up on the defensive side of the ball if they want to contain the Niners.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. took full advantage of a sloppy Buccaneers team last week, hanging 31 points on Tampa Bay in their opening victory. Andy Dalton and the Bengals likely won’t make it that easy for them in Cincinnati.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images