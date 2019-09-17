There are some really bad teams in the NFL right now, and there also are some teams that already have been decimated by injuries.
As a result, there are some eye-popping point spreads heading into Week 3 of the season.
After dismantling the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. the New England Patriots are set to take on the New York Jets as 21.5-point home favorites. Then there’s the Dolphins, who are a whopping 21.5-point underdog on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
Here are the betting lines for Week 3.
Week 3 will kick off with the Tennessee Titans taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images