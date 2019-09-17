Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are some really bad teams in the NFL right now, and there also are some teams that already have been decimated by injuries.

As a result, there are some eye-popping point spreads heading into Week 3 of the season.

After dismantling the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. the New England Patriots are set to take on the New York Jets as 21.5-point home favorites. Then there’s the Dolphins, who are a whopping 21.5-point underdog on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are the betting lines for Week 3.

NFL Week 3 lines (BetOnline): TEN @ JAX +1.5

DEN @ GB -8

DET @ PHI -6.5

BAL @ KC -6.5

CIN @ BUF -6

ATL @ IND -2.5

OAK @ MIN -8

NYJ @ NE -21.5

MIA @ DAL -21.5

NYG @ TB -6.5

CAR @ ARI +2.5

NO @ SEA -4.5

HOU @ LAC -3.5

PIT @ SF -7

LAR @ CLE +2.5

CHI @ WAS +4 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) September 17, 2019

Week 3 will kick off with the Tennessee Titans taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images