The focus right now for the Boston Bruins is Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, but they soon will have to turn their attention to Torey Krug.

Krug, Boston’s star offensive defenseman, is set to hit free agency next offseason. And if you look at what comparable defensemen have gotten recently, you can be Krug likely will command a pretty significant haul.

At the moment, the Bruins are pretty tight on cap space, so it’s tough to predict what kind of deal they might be able to afford. But Krug on Tuesday indicated to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan that he would take less money to stay in Boston.

“Would I take less to stay in Boston?” Krug told Kaplan. “It’s something that I’ve talked about with my family and my agent. It’s something I’m interested in. How much less — that’s a question that will be answered at a certain time. I think something that’s fair will be able to be worked out both ways. As long as they want me, I think something could be done, realistically. Everyone does it. How much they do it, is kind of their own opinion and (dependent) on their own circumstances.”

Krug also added this.

One year from unrestricted free agency, Torey Krug says there have been no talks with Bruins on a new contract. Charlie McAvoy And Brandon Carlo being unsigned as restricted free agents affects his situation. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 5, 2019

This will be the final year of a four-year, $21 million deal for Krug. He’ll hit free agency with Charlie Coyle, Jaroslav Halak and Jake DeBrusk (RFA), among others, next offseason.

