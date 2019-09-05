Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bobby Dalbec might enjoy a stellar Major League Baseball career if he fills in traced outlines with genuine substance.

Pawtucket Red Sox manager Bill McMillon compared the Red Sox prospect to former MLB star Scott Rolen on Tuesday in comments he made to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. McMillon believes Rolen was a unique talent at the hot corner but he says Dalbec’s body type, mindset and approach to hitting are similar to those of the ex-Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals hero’s.

“Bobby is perhaps one of the most mature guys for his age that I’ve been around,” McMillon said. “He’s not overwhelmed by any situation. He has a really good demeanor about himself. He takes that into the field.

“This is early, but physique-wise, maturity-wise, I saw Scott Rolen when he was young. That would be a (player comparison) that I would put with him. Just the way he handled the strike zone, the way he swung, I saw traces of Rolen.”

Rolen won eight Gold Glove awards and appeared in seven All-Star Games during his 17-year career.

Dalbec, 24, must wait until at least next season before he has the chance to demonstrate his talent in the big leagues. Only then will McMillan and others be able to accurately determine whether he can follow in Rolen’s footsteps, or perhaps even outdo him.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images