The New England Patriots’ captains meetings will include a new face this season.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts, who’s entering his fourth season in New England, was voted a team captain for the first time, the Patriots announced Thursday afternoon.

Roberts will be one of seven captains for the 2019 season. Quarterback Tom Brady, safety Devin McCourty, special teamer Matthew Slater, running back James White, center David Andrews and linebacker Dont’a Hightower are the others.

This will be Brady’s 18th season as a Patriots captain, the ninth for McCourty and Slater, the third for Andrews and Hightower and the second for White.

Hightower was not among the 2018 captains after receiving the honor in 2016 and 2017. Andrews maintains his captaincy despite landing on season-ending injured reserve last week with blood clots.

Safety Patrick Chung was the lone member of last year’s captain group not included in this year’s leadership.

The Patriots will open the regular season this Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images