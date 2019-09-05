Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There were no changes to the New England Patriots’ injury report Thursday ahead of the team’s season-opening primetime matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots had perfect attendance at Thursday’s practice. Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and safety Obi Melifonwu (ankle) were limited for the second consecutive day.

Thomas, who was released during final cuts before re-signing two days later, played in New England’s preseason finale last Thursday after missing all of training camp as he recovered from a season-ending torn Achilles. It was an impressive debut for the 31-year-old, who caught seven passes on eight targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns against New York Giants reserves.

LaCosse has not played since injuring his ankle in the Patriots’ preseason opener. Melifonwu missed the final two preseason games.

In Pittsburgh, linebacker Mark Barron and safety Sean Davis did not practice Thursday. Barron’s absence was listed as a “coaches decision.” Davis is dealing with an ankle injury.

The Patriots and Steelers are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images