FOXBORO, Mass. — Three New England Patriots players were limited Wednesday in the team’s first practice of Week 2, including starting right tackle Marcus Cannon.

Cannon left Sunday’s 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a shoulder injury. His status for this Sunday’s road matchup with the Miami Dolphins remains unclear.

The Patriots bolstered their offensive tackle depth by signing veteran Marshall Newhouse, who worked out for the team Tuesday and signed Wednesday.

Tight end Matt LaCosse (ankle) and running back Brandon Bolden (hamstring) also were limited. LaCosse, who missed the final three games of the preseason, dressed but did not play against the Steelers.

The Dolphins were down three players following their 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as safety Reshad Jones (ankle), defensive end Trent Harris (foot) and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf) all missed practice with injuries. Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (ankle) and safety Bobby McCain (shoulder) were limited.

