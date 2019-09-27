The Patriots’ season is three weeks old, and I already need to have an intervention with some of New England’s fans.

I actually can’t believe how many questions I received about trading for so-and-so receiver this week. Yes, the Patriots’ wide receiver corps is on slightly shaky ground with a 33-year-old Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater filling out the depth chart after Antonio Brown’s release.

But what other NFL team has built-in receiver insurance on the physically unable to perform list and injured reserve like the Patriots? If Edelman, Gordon or Dorsett go down, then the Patriots have the option of bringing Cameron Meredith off of the PUP list in Week 7 and/or first-round pick N’Keal Harry off injured reserve in Week 9.

The Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart essentially goes eight deep when you account for Meredith and Harry.

Also, the Patriots have less than $2 million in salary-cap space, since Brown is still taking up a chunk of it. The Patriots essentially had one shot of acquiring more help at wide receiver, and they used it up by signing Brown.

Perhaps the Patriots will add another body at wide receiver. They worked out Ryan Grant on Thursday. But acquiring a top-flight option seems unnecessary and, more importantly, difficult.

Let’s get into this week’s mailbag.

#MailDoug. If the o-line is struggling, why is Burkhead able to outperform Michel?

— @Mpls_Scott

They just have different styles of running. Rex Burkhead is better at making something out of nothing. He’s the shiftier back who can bounce around defenders. He also showed more power Sunday in the Patriots’ 30-14 win over the New York Jets.

Sony Michel depends on his blockers more. He’s probably a better short-yardage back, and he might have better vision and show more patience.

I think Burkhead could wind up taking on a bigger role than initially anticipated after James Develin was placed on injured reserve. Burkhead might be a better current fit for the offense, especially since he adds some unpredictability with his pass-catching ability.

I do expect Michel to improve as the Patriots figure out different ways to use him.

#MailDoug what’s up with all of the drops by Gordon? No one is talking about some big drops past two games.

— @GinaBKilby

Gordon always has a relatively high drop rate for a wide receiver. Pro Football Reference has Gordon down for a 5% drop rate this season and a 5.9% drop rate in 2018. Pro Football Focus has him down for a 15.38 drop rate this season and 11.11 last season.

Maybe it’s just more noticeable this season because he’s been a bigger part of the offense. Regardless, he only has one or two drops in 2019, so it’s nothing to be concerned about yet.

With the injuries to the line and Develin, as well as Sony’s struggles, how do you see our offense evolving? More Burkhead to be more dynamic or just plug Johnson in and stick with it?

— @NFFLNestor

I think Burkhead could definitely take on a bigger role. Ultimately, I don’t see any way that Johnson will play the same percentage of snaps that Develin was receiving.

I think the Patriots will have to play with more three- and four-receiver sets and use their pony package with two halfbacks more frequently with Develin out.

Ultimately, the loss of Develin means to me that the Patriots will be passing the ball more.

Yo #MailDoug What’s the situation with Cajuste and the NFI list? Can he play this year?

— @PierceRyan78

Patriots third-round pick Yodny Cajuste can come back this season. He’s eligible to return after Week 6. We’ve been seeing Cajuste in the locker room, so perhaps the Patriots will have him return to practice at some point this season as he continues to recover from a quad injury.

At the same time, the Patriots have acquired offensive linemen Marshall Newhouse, Korey Cunningham, Jermaine Eluemunor and Caleb Benenoch in the last few weeks, though that has, to some degree, been out of necessity. The Patriots seem to have relatively high hopes for players like Benenoch and Eluemunor.

#MailDoug do you think Antonio Brown will ever play in the NFL again

— @Miniaturebadass

I do think Brown will play in the NFL again, though probably not this season.

At the same time, Ray Rice never got another opportunity, and it took Dez Bryant a very long time to get a shot last season. And Bryant is not on a team right now.

I’m not comparing those three players’ situations or circumstances, but once a player gets to a certain age, some teams just don’t really want to deal with nonsense.

AJ Green should be coming back soon I believe, do you think we reach out to the Bengals to see if we can make a trade happen? Or do you think we feel OK with where our receiving core is with N’Keal possibly coming back in a few weeks?

#MailDoug

— @_cgutierrez

As mentioned previously, I think the Patriots will be fine with their current receiving corps plus Meredith and Harry. Edelman, Gordon, Dorsett, Meyers, Olszewski, Slater, Meredith and Harry is a pretty good, deep group.

Quarterback Tom Brady’s passer rating targeting wide receivers not named Antonio Brown is 127.6 with 9.8 yards per attempt and a 69.8 completion percentage.

You also have to factor in dollars and cents, and right now, the Patriots are right against the salary cap. It would be difficult to fit Green under the cap.

Let’s go rapid fire.

Wouldn’t you think the most obvious move would be to move a tight end off the 53 man roster when Ben Watson comes back – either by release or placing on IR? Also when can the move be made – Monday morning?

— @RommelRoo

I think the most obvious move would be to cut third quarterback Cody Kessler, but it’s possible the Patriots could cut tight ends Ryan Izzo or Matt LaCosse instead. It’s not like the Patriots have needed a third tight end so far this season.

Town Spa thick crust extra crispy or au naturale?

— @DirtyAutomatik

I used to order thick crust, extra crispy. Lately, though, I’ve been ordering my Town Spa pizza thin crust, crispy.

You need an intern?

— @sam_minton22

I definitely do. I need like three interns.

Does the defense seem like the best in the league #MailDoug

— @Miichaelwashere

Right now, yes. I’d like to see them take out a bigger challenge, however, before crowning them. If the Patriots are similarly dominant against the Bills in Buffalo this week, that would do the trick.

Do you see the Pats reverting back to more 2 TE offenses when Watson returns?

— @PatsMemdotcom

For certain plays, yes. I think a two-tight end offense can be effective with stretch runs to Michel or Burkhead. I still think the Patriots will emphasize their wide receivers and running backs more than tight ends and fullbacks, however. Receiver and running back are far bigger strengths than tight end and fullback.

Why hasn’t Damien Harris gotten a single snap? Especially considering how bad Sony Michel has been in the running game?.. could determine if it is truly the poor o line. Or Sony himself. Just find it confusing as to why he’s not playing unless he’s hurt

— @RaymondGagne5

I think it would require the Patriots to give up on Michel to a certain degree, and that definitely hasn’t happened yet. I think it will take an injury or two for Harris to find the field.

Rex Burkhead looks maybe as healthy as he’s been in a Pats uniform and given loss of Develin he should get more play time. Over/under 1000 scrimmage yards for Rex this season? #maildoug

— @JefFullerMyself

That’s a great question. I think I’d go over. He’s currently on pace for 1,184 total yards. I could see his role increasing, but I also could see Burkhead going down with an injury for a few games.

Why is the sky blue?

— @Rwburnett

It’s sad that the clouds went away.

Is it me or ever since Antonio Brown was released by the Patriots, the everyday media coverage following his every move has died down? #MailDoug

— @Rudens23

Of course it has. He’s not on an NFL team.

#maildoug are the pats and chiefs on a collision course for another afc title game ?

— @bradypenn21

Yes.

Has Josh Allen improved his accuracy at all

— @PatsATweetin

He has. His decision-making is still suspect, however, and he’s bailing too often if his first read is gone. He’s on pace for 139 carries this season. He had 89 carries last year in 12 games. If anything, he should be scaling those carries back. Instead, he’s running even more frequently.

Do you think they make a trade for another receiver this year?

— @JCTILT99

No.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images