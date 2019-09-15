Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown was the story for the Patriots heading into Week 2. But when all was said and done Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium, it was New England’s defense generating most of the buzz.

The Patriots’ defensive performance was so strong, it overshadowed what largely was a successful showing from Tom Brady and Co., which included Brown’s first touchdown with his new team. New England absolutely smothered the Miami Dolphins in a 43-0 rout, logging two pick-sixes and seven sacks.

Bill Belichick didn’t wax poetic about his defense after the game, but he did offer one gem of a soundbite.

“Yeah, it’s always good. If you don’t let them score, you can’t lose,” Belichick said.

They don’t call him a defensive mastermind for nothing.

The Patriots have yet to allow a touchdown through the first two weeks of the season and haven’t seen an opponent find the end zone since the AFC Championship Game back in January. The “don’t let them score” strategy continues to pay dividends.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images