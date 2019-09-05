Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jay Groome was chosen by the Boston Red Sox with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, but things haven’t exactly gone as planned.

The left-handed pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2018 and made his first appearance since the procedure on Aug. 21 with the Gulf Coast League Red Sox. In two starts, Groome threw a combined two innings, allowing two hits and no earned runs.

The 21-year-old was promoted to short-season Single-A Lowell on Aug. 31, when he started his first game for the Spinners, tossing two innings of one-run ball while giving up three hits. He’ll get a chance to help Lowell’s postseason run Thursday night when he gets the start in Game 2 of the New York-Penn League semifinals.

This is Groome’s third stint in Lowell. The New Jersey native tossed a combined 13 2/3 innings between 2016 and 2017 with the Spinners allowing just three earned runs.

