Rob Gronkowski seems to be enjoying retirement, despite stirring up speculation regarding his potential comeback.

The former New England Patriots tight end joined Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast Wednesday, discussing everything from his cryptic emoji tweet to the dented Lombardi Trophy. Diehard Patriots fans will really enjoy one particular part of the interview, however, as Gronk discussed Ernie Adams’ role on New England’s coaching staff.

Adams has long been seen as the Patriots’ unassuming secret weapon, and Gronkowski was asked about his interactions with the guru.

“Ernie Adams is the man,” Gronk began. “He’s a mystery to every rookie, I would say. My rookie year I was always like, ‘Yo, who is this guy?’ He’s on the field every day. … I walk by him all the time. It took me like three years to find out who Ernie Adams was and how big of a role he plays and everything. But now I understand. He’s just low key and he’s a beast.”

Adams has become somewhat of a mythical figure among Patriots fans during the organizations dominance over the last two decades due to his lack of exposure. That apparently isn’t too far from the truth within the team, as his interactions with players are few and far between. But according to Gronkowski, they’re always important.

“He pulls you aside about once a year and he gives you a tip,” Gronkowski said. “He knows defenses like no other. He draws up defenses. That’s one of the many things he does, but he’s so good at it and he just knows what he’s doing.”

The Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 matchup this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

