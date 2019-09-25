Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of several questions facing the Boston Red Sox as they enter the offseason, and probably the biggest, surrounds who will take over for Dave Dombrowski.

Boston parted ways with the president of baseball operations in September, but don’t expect to rush through the process of finding someone to run baseball ops during this critical junction for the Red Sox’s roster.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy provided an update earlier on Wednesday regarding’s the team’s search, saying they did not have one specific target in mind. But we know now that Theo Epstein will not be one of the candidates.

The former Red Sox general manager that manufactured the 2004 World Series roster, said on Wednesday that he has no plans to leave his spot as president of the Chicago Cubs.

“There’s nothing to that story. I’m here. We have a lot we need to work on to get back to the level we’re accustomed to. I’m invested in that,” Epstein said, via The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney.

Well, that puts an end to that.

