Tom Brady’s thoughts and prayers, like those of many around the world, are with the people of the Bahamas.

The New England Patriots quarterback showed love for the Bahamas on Monday night with a post to his Instagram story. The post features a heart image colored like the Bahamian flag.

Dorian, which weakened to a Category 2 storm Tuesday, battered the Bahamas throughout the weekend. In a catastrophic turn for the worse, the historic storm “stalled” over the Grand Bahamas Island, causing significant damage and destruction.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the hurricane was “inching” toward the Florida coast. Dorian is expected to stay away from the Florida coastline, but could make landfall in the Carolinas as a Category 2 storm, according to multiple forecasts.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images