New England Patriots fans nervously watched on as Jared Goff comfortably stood in the pocket late in the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII with a golden opportunity to give the Los Angeles Rams their first lead of the game.

Julian Edelman, however, had no time for nerves. He was too busy crunching the numbers.

Goff’s wide-open target only was open for so long, and Jason McCourty made the Rams quarterback pay for putting a little too much air under the ball. What initially looked like it would be a go-ahead touchdown to Brandin Cooks resulted in a defensive gem from McCourty, who rapidly traversed across field and broke up the pass in the back of the end zone.

Edelman channeled his inner Isaac Newton as he watched the play unfold.

“I saw the ball go up and I’m sitting there doing the math in my head, like, geometry, hypotenuse this,” Edelman said in NFL Network’s “America’s Game: The 2018 Patriots.” “I was like, ‘Is he gonna get there?'”

It was a sure touchdown. Then Jason McCourty made the biggest defensive play of #SBLIII. 📺: #AmericasGame: 2018 @Patriots | Wednesday (9pm ET) on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/vrvsS3bpCI — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 2, 2019

It sounds like math wasn’t Edelman’s best subject in school.

On a more serious note, the Super Bowl LIII MVP appreciated seeing McCourty’s years of hard work pay off on the biggest stage.

“It was awesome to see him get to make that play because of the journey he’s had to go to play in this game,” Edelman said.

Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, McCourty and his twin brother, Devin, will serve as narrators for the newest installment of “America’s Game” which airs Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network. It will be the second Patriots television special of the night, as “Do Your Job Part III: Bill Belichick and the 2018 Patriots” will premiere at 8 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images