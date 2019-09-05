Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it’s finally here — football season.

The NFL kicks off its 100th season of action Thursday night with a classic rivalry matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers followed by a full slate of games scheduled for Sunday.

For Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Sunday begins the stairway to seven as the team looks to defend their Super Bowl title.

Of course, there are 31 other teams in the league vying for a championship in February. And to kick off the season, the NFL tweeted out an image with one player from each team staring out at the sun rising over the Lombardi Trophy. Brady — and his six Super Bowl rings — are featured front and center.

It seems like a minor detail, but it’s notable given that no other Super Bowl winners in the graphic are depicted wearing a ring. Antonio Brown is the only other accessorized player in the graphic (hysterical, given his latest developments), rocking ‘Boomin’ on his back plate.

While Brady doesn’t view this year’s Patriots squad as a finished product just yet, there certainly is enough excitement to have the quarterback busting out dance moves at practice.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images