It’s unclear whether or not some type of discipline is on the way for Antonio Brown amid rape allegations, but he nevertheless is working on connecting with Tom Brady.

Brown on Thursday participated in his second practice with the New England Patriots. During the workout he not only switched numbers, but also got some work in with the legendary Pats signal-caller.

During one drill, Brown received a pass in the end zone from Brady while being defended by former New England receiver Troy Brown.

Take a look at the grab.

(You can watch a more zoomed out view of the play here)

Brown’s status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is up in the air, but it sounds like he and the team are doing everything they can to get him prepared to go.

