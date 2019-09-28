Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake DeBrusk wasted no time hyping up the TD Garden crowd Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins winger gave Boston an early lead with one heck of a goal in the first period of its final preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Sean Kuraly fed DeBrusk the puck, who dangled it across the crease, pulled off a nifty spin move before back-handing the puck past Kevin Lankinen for the 1-0 lead.

Take a look:

Yeah, that was a beaut.

We’re sure we will see plenty more highlight-reel goals from DeBrusk come this season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images