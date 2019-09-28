Jake DeBrusk wasted no time hyping up the TD Garden crowd Saturday afternoon.
The Bruins winger gave Boston an early lead with one heck of a goal in the first period of its final preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Sean Kuraly fed DeBrusk the puck, who dangled it across the crease, pulled off a nifty spin move before back-handing the puck past Kevin Lankinen for the 1-0 lead.
Take a look:
Yeah, that was a beaut.
We’re sure we will see plenty more highlight-reel goals from DeBrusk come this season.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images