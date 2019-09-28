Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Understatement of the century: Tacko Fall is a big dude.

Fall’s so big, that even his Boston Celtics teammates knows better than to try and contest one of the 7-foot-6 center’s drives into the lane — including Enes Kanter.

The Boston big men partook in some friendly 1-on-1 at a youth camp hosted by Kanter at UMass Boston on Sunday. And when Fall came barreling toward the basket for a thunderous dunk … Kanter made what can only be called a smart business decision … bailing out before he could get totally posterized.

We’ll take this time to remind you that Kanter is 6-foot-11 himself.

Fall is one of the most interesting prospects on the Celtics’ roster heading into training camp. The big man says he’s ready for camp, but his spot on the roster is anything but assured.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images