Chivas either will start its new era either in a world of pain, with carefee optimism or something in-between.

Chivas will visit Club America on Saturday night at Azteca Stadium in “El Super Clasico” of the 2019 Liga MX (Mexican League) Clausura season. Mired in 16th place in the 19-team league, Chivas fired head coach Tomas Boy on Thursday and replaced him with Luis Fernando Tena.

Club America is in fifth place in the Clausura standings and well positioned to qualify for the Clausura playoffs. However, America must improve its current form, in which it has drawn five and lost one of its last six games — lest it suffer a setback at home against its biggest rival.

Here’s how to watch America-Chivas on television and online.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10:05 p.m. ET

TV: Univision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Univision NOW

