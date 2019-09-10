Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum apparently isn’t ready for all Chinese cuisine has to offer.

The Boston Celtics and U.S. men’s national basketball team forward shrieked in apparent horror Tuesday at a restaurant in China after a live lobster jumped on his plate. Tatum was recording the scene, as the lobster moved a little, then a lot, and his USA Basketball teammates seemed to be taken aback as well. He shared the video via Snapchat.

Think Jayson Tatum may pass on the lobster next time 😂 (via Jayson Tatum/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/KCuEqRHOnJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 10, 2019

We suspect Tatum won’t order the lobster again, at least not until he returns to Boston, where we steam them long before they ever come near one’s plate.

Nevertheless, Team USA isn’t in China on a food tour. They’re there to win the 2019 FIBA World Cup. The U.S. will face France on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, with the winner set to face Argentina in the semis.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images