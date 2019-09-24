Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Opponents (usually) know not to run on Jackie Bradley Jr., and now they need to proceed with caution when trying to advance on Mookie Betts.

The Red Sox right fielder showed off his arm in the sixth inning of Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday night.

Avisail Garcia doubled to deep right and already drove in a run, but attempted to stretch the hit into a triple. And well, it didn’t quite go as planned. Betts tracked down the ball and threw it to third from the warning track for the out.

Check it out:

The only word we have for this is, “wow.”

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images