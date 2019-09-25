Hailie Deegan is better than most human beings at riding dirtbikes (her dad, Brian Deegan, is a motocross legend, after all), but she still needs plenty of work.
In August, the 18-year-old NASCAR phenom shared a video of herself wiping out while riding a dirtbike. The wreck was far more humorous than it was scary.
However, the wipeout she shared of a video of Tuesday was a bit more iffy.
Take a look:
Whoops!
Like we said, Deegan is better at this kind of stuff than most people.
Yeah, we’d be pretty fired up, too.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images