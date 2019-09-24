Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are the best team in the NFL, right?

Not so, says Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN personality put the Patriots at No. 2 when he revealed his latest NFL power rankings Tuesday morning. Citing New England’s issues on offense and soft early schedule, Smith believes the Kansas City Chiefs currently are the NFL’s top dog.

“Yes, they’re undefeated, but they’re schedule has been mush, as far as I’m concerned,” Smith said. “Beating the Jets is no big deal, Antonio Brown is no longer on the squad. We saw them having a little trouble offensively, even though they were running roughshod all over the New York Jets. The bottom line is (Julian) Edelman is not 100 percent. I’ms still looking for that No. 1 wideout, I don’t think they have him. It’s a question mark.

“That’s why I got them at No. 2.”

Another week, another @stephenasmith's A-List. Here is Stephen A.'s top-5 NFL teams after Week 3: pic.twitter.com/oRxDLn0HDe — First Take (@FirstTake) September 24, 2019

Fair enough.

The Patriots and Chiefs will meet Dec. 8 at Gillette Stadium.

